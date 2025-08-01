Nikki Bella Reveals Breast Implant Injury After WWE RAW Match

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) has revealed she suffered a breast implant injury during her return match on this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki explained that an elbow drop from Piper Niven caused one of her breast implants to shift out of place, resulting in noticeable pain.

Nikki Garcia: “I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my tit looked at… My implant I think has moved.”

Brie Garcia: “It has.”

Nikki Garcia: “It’s moved… Anyone see that heat spot Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop? Yeah.”

Brie Garcia: “Put Nikki’s implant right into her ribs.”

Despite the discomfort, Nikki reassured fans with a bit of humor: “It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay.”

Nikki shared that she plans to undergo surgery to correct the issue once she officially retires from in-ring competition. “The minute the boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you [doctor], and we’re going to make these girls look real good… these girls are going to get some action in the future, and that can’t look like that.”

Brie added there’s “a bit of a physical difference” now, to which Nikki responded: “Not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.”

This is the latest development in Nikki’s ongoing wrestling journey, which has seen her return to the ring post-divorce and balance motherhood, business ventures, and sporadic WWE appearances.