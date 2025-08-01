Backstage News On WWE’s Long-Term Goal With AAA

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed WWE’s long-term goal in its ongoing partnership with Lucha Libre AAA—and it could reshape the global developmental landscape.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is working toward using AAA as a Mexican feeder system for NXT, similar to what NXT UK was for European talent.

The ultimate objective is to align AAA’s in-ring style closer to WWE’s, eventually building what is essentially ‘NXT Mexico.’ “The idea is to align AAA style closer to WWE style, and the idea is to use AAA as the Mexican feeder system for NXT,” Meltzer wrote. “Essentially this becomes NXT Mexico.”

To achieve this, Mexican coaches from AAA will reportedly be brought to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to learn the WWE methodology firsthand.

This way, future talent entering NXT from AAA will already be trained to work the WWE style, eliminating the usual adjustment period. “By the time they are called up to NXT, they can work WWE style and don’t have to be taught it,” the report noted.

This development comes amid an increase in crossover activity between WWE and AAA. At Triplemania XXXIII on August 16th, the AAA Mega Championship will be defended in a blockbuster four-way match featuring three WWE-contracted talents: Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. They will be joined by reigning champion Hijo del Vikingo in what could mark a historic title change.

It’s been reported that WWE is seriously considering putting the AAA Mega Championship on Dominik, further cementing the alliance.