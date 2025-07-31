WWE Reportedly Open To Dominik Mysterio Holding Another Championship

In a major cross-promotional development, WWE is reportedly considering having Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio also capture the AAA Mega Championship, according to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio.

The report indicates that WWE is “strongly considering” the idea of Dominik becoming a dual-brand champion, with the AAA Mega Championship appearing regularly on WWE television.

Sources told WrestleVotes that the idea of having AAA’s top title visible on Raw or SmackDown is “appealing to all sides involved.”

“WWE is heavily considering making him the face of AAA for the time being,” the report stated, signaling a potential power move in WWE’s ongoing strategy to build international reach and bolster cross-promotional visibility.

The buzz follows Dominik’s shocking appearance at a recent AAA show, where he ambushed El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee, inserting himself into the AAA Mega Championship picture.

Dominik is now confirmed to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the title at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16 in Mexico City: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano.

If Mysterio wins, he will join a very short list of active WWE Superstars to simultaneously hold a championship in another major promotion.

Before Triplemania, Dominik has another high-profile title defense lined up. He is set to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship this weekend at SummerSlam Night 1 against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on Dominik Mysterio's championship pursuits and all the breaking WWE and AAA updates.