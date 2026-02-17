Booker T Reacts To Being Voted “Worst” Announcer Of 2025

Booker T has responded after being voted the “worst” wrestling announcer of 2025 by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, published by Dave Meltzer. The top five vote-getters in the category were Booker T, Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, Vic Joseph, and Tony Schiavone.

Speaking on his podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed the criticism directly and acknowledged that his style in the booth is not for everyone. “I don’t like what I say—maybe this is just the way he [Meltzer] really feels. Maybe it’s a network of people in their award rankings, whatnot. Maybe that’s what they feel about me. But I get it. I’m not your cup of tea. I’m not your cup of tea. I’m not the guy that’s normally in the booth, okay?” Booker said.

He went on to discuss how his voice and presentation differ from others in the industry, noting the lack of diversity among commentators. “And I don’t want to call it a race card or anything like that, but there aren’t that many black commentators. There aren’t too many people that talk like me. I do talk street a lot, and I do bring that street knowledge to the booth. And I can’t talk like Vic Joseph or Michael Cole—none of these guys. I can’t do it. I’m just me. And if you like it, you like it.”

Booker also emphasized that, despite the criticism, he believes a large portion of the audience enjoys what he brings to NXT broadcasts. “And the thing is, a lot of people like it. I can tell you that right now. A lot of people—it’s like gumbo. Somebody like Meltzer, he’s probably never had a bowl of gumbo in his life. If he had, it was chicken gumbo. You feel what I’m saying?”

He closed by reiterating that he understands differing tastes when it comes to commentary styles. “So I understand some people’s taste. So don’t think I don’t understand people.”

Booker T has been part of WWE commentary in various roles over the years and is currently a regular voice on NXT programming.