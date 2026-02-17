WWE Raw Ratings For February 9 Keep Show In Netflix Global Top 10

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to Netflix Tudum, the February 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw ranked No. 7 globally for the week and also placed No. 7 in the United States.

Although slightly down from the February 2 episode, which drew 3.1 million global views and ranked sixth worldwide, Raw remained firmly planted in Netflix’s global Top 10 with 2.9 million viewers on February 9.

WWE Raw on 2/9 featured the return of AJ Lee, as well as a pair of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches.

The following are the top-five most viewed segments and match highlight videos from WWE’s YouTube channel for the 2/9 episode of WWE Raw:

    * The Masked Man helps LA Knight qualify for Elimination Chamber (1,300,00 views)
    * AJ Lee to challenge Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber (628,000 views)
    * Stephanie Vaquer slaps Dominik Mysterio (608,000 views)
    * CM Punk challenges Finn Bálor to a match at Elimination Chamber (542,000 views)
    * The Usos take down Alpha Academy to retain World Tag Team Title (360,000 views)

