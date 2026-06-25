Nattie Reveals What She Told Triple H After Re-Signing With WWE

WWE legend Nattie Neidhart appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show, where she discussed various topics.

One of the highlights was her conversation with WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque during her last re-signing with the company. She expressed her desire to become a champion again.

Neidhart said, “Yeah, there’s a lot that I want to do. I want to be a champion again in WWE. There’s many championships that I have not won. And it’s it’s it’s funny because that when I signed my new contract a couple years ago, it’s not so new anymore, but when I signed my deal, my last contract that I signed, I said, I expressed very much that I have big dreams and big goals. And I told Triple H, I said, ‘I want to write a book. I want to do big things.’ I said, ‘I have a very huge appetite for just growing, and I can’t have to in order for me to keep doing all of this, I have to keep growing.’ And I expressed very much that I wanted to be a champion again. And I’ve never ever lost that feeling. And that’s why I’ve never stopped being hungry. Like, and we had prior to this, there wasn’t that women’s IC title, and there wasn’t the women’s US championship. Um, those are two championships I would love to get my hands on. Because I think they’re special, and I think the IC title, the Women’s IC title, when I think of the men’s IC Title, I think of Bret Hart. I think of Mr. Perfect. I think of like the workhorses, Shawn Michaels, you know, the workhorses of the men, legendary men that had that IC Championship.”

On wanting a fight with Sol Ruca:

Like I think, man, I would love to be an IC champion. And so I would love to start a fight with Sol Ruca. I think she is so cool, and I think that she is so different, and she kind of has this, like she kind of reminds me a little of Jeff Hardy. But like the girl version, she’s got such an it factor to her, and I think she, like I think the one thing that she’s never like the thing with her wrestling her style, like her style is so different than mine. But I think like I could see us making some magic together in the ring. And I would absolutely love to do like a rivalry against her because, you know, she could she could bring her high-flying style to me, and I could bring the grit from the dungeon to her, and really put her. I think I could put her through her biggest test yet, especially as champion. But she does have something I want very much.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)