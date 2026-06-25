WWE EVOLVE Succession III Results – June 24, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE EVOLVE Succession III special at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Nikkita Lyons defeated Wendy Choo (c) via pinfall to become the new WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion. Choo had Lyons tapping out when the referee was distracted by Sloane Jacobs.

– While Chuey Martinez was interviewing next week’s special guest general manager KevOnStage, It’s Gal interrupted. KevOnStage then booked It’s Gal against Cutler James for next week’s show.

– Kale Dixon defeated Kai Kavari via pinfall. An unnamed blonde woman had came out during the match and distracted Kavari.

– A vignette aired to hype the pending debut of “The Unknown.”

– Aaron Rourke (c) defeated Max Abrams via pinfall to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship. The MOG Squad got involved in the match. Harlem Lewis stood opposite them, but was then attacked by Braxton Cole. Cappuccino Jones, Sam Holloway, and Marcus Mathers made the save after that. A post-match brawl erupted with everyone, ending with Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov taking out everyone and standing tall.