WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Sheffield, England 6/24/2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Alexa Bliss def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne in a Singles Match via DQ. Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid interfered in the match.

– Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Ruler” Oba Femi def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) def. “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER with Sami Zayn as the special guest referee to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.