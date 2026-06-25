Thursday, June 25, 2026
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WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Sheffield, England 6/24/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Summer Tour 2026
WWE Summer Tour 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s WWE European Summer Tour live event at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Alexa Bliss def. Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne in a Singles Match via DQ. Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid interfered in the match.

– Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) and WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton def. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Ruler” Oba Femi def. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Singles Match.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan (c) def. “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a Street Fight.

– Danhausen def. The Miz in a Singles Match.

– Trick Williams (c) def. Carmelo Hayes and “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE United States Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Ring General” GUNTHER with Sami Zayn as the special guest referee to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.

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