Triple H Calls Nick Khan ‘The Best President’ He’s Ever Worked With

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has heaped praise on WWE President Nick Khan, calling him the best businessman he has ever worked with.

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Levesque discussed his close working relationship with Khan and explained why he believes the two complement each other so well. “You know, Nick Khan here with WWE—he is the absolute best president here.”

Levesque went on to praise Khan’s business acumen while highlighting his genuine passion for the wrestling industry. “I’ve never been around a better businessman. What’s incredible about him is not only his mind for the business, for rights fees, ratings, and analyzing all those things, but he grew up a fan of this.”

According to Levesque, Khan’s knowledge extends beyond the business side of WWE because of his lifelong love of combat sports. “He grew up a fan of boxing and combat sports, but especially of professional wrestling. He has as deep a knowledge as anybody I’ve met out there.”

Levesque also credited Khan’s straightforward personality as one of the reasons they work so well together. “And he’s just straightforward. What you see is what you get.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said he enjoys working alongside Khan every day and believes their partnership has been instrumental in WWE’s continued success. “Man, I love working with him every day. To me, he and I together are the perfect partnership—being able to do the business side while sharing this energy that we both feel and have and this love for the business unlike anything else.”

Levesque concluded by saying he remains energized by the opportunity to help lead WWE alongside Khan. “So, man, we’re in it together, and I love it. It’s keeping me young, man.”