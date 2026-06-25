Identity Behind WWE’s “Milos Jovik” Trademark Revealed

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE filed trademark applications for four names: Vanta, Vanta The Unknown, Kylee Quinn, and Milos Jovik. The identities of some of these talents have already been revealed. Vanta and Vanta the Unknown are the ring names for Jessica Bogdanov, while Kylee Quinn is Meghan Walker’s ring name.

According to PWInsider.com, the ring name “Milos Jovik” belongs to Dusan Novakovic, a former MMA fighter from Serbia. Novakovic was signed to a WWE Performance Center deal in October of last year and was part of a class that included Dorian Van Dux, Tristan Angels, and Elio LeFleur, among others.

There is currently no information on when Jovik will make his WWE TV debut, but updates will be provided as they become available.