Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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The Rock Reveals The Truth About His Glasses

By
James Hetfield
-
The Rock in WWE
The Rock | WWE

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the WWE legend, participated in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, where he discussed various topics, including the fact that his glasses are prescribed and not just for show.

The Rock said, “By the way, for context, these are prescription glasses. Now I can’t see anything. So they were prescription on set. No dude, I’m not the a**hole who wears [sun]glasses inside. No, they’re scripts. And so that’s how — by the way, every time we would read our lines, I would say, ‘Give me my glasses,’ and I’d put them on. Now, they happen to have some tint to them, so it makes me look like, ‘Oh, look at this f***in’ guy.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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