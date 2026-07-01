Viewership Numbers For June 22nd Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on June 22 ranked #4 globally, attracting an average of 2.3 million viewers and totaling 4.3 million hours viewed. This marks a 4.17% decline from the June 15 episode, which drew 2.4 million viewers and ranked #7 globally and #6 in the U.S. This most recent episode recorded the lowest viewership since the June 1 episode, which had 2.0 million viewers.

RAW ranked in the top 10 in nine countries, including Bolivia (#10), the Bahamas (#8), Canada (#6), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), the United States (#5), Bulgaria (#10), the United Kingdom (#5), Bahrain (#10), and Sri Lanka (#9).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.752 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.036 million at the same point in 2025.

The June 22 episode was headlined by The Vision (Austin Theory and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker) defending the WWE World Tag Team Championship against the newly crowned WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).