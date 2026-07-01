Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey will defend her title against Nattie, OTM, “Super” Sean Legacy, and Dorian Van Dux.

In addition, BirthRight and DarkState will compete against each other in a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Lizzy Rain, Layla Diggs, Thea Hail, and Izzi Dame from The Culling will also face off in a WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

You can catch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.