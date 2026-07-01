WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/26/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network attracted an average of 1.206 million viewers and achieved a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 1.26% increase from the previous week’s audience of 1.191 million viewers. However, the rating is down 12% from last week’s 0.25 in the same demographic. Nevertheless, this rating is an improvement over the 0.20 rating from two weeks ago. Additionally, the total audience for this episode was the highest since the May 22 episode, which recorded 1.258 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.287 in the 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.229 million. In comparison, the same time period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.437 and an average of 1.502 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, the new Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, “The Ring General” GUNTHER, The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso, and 2026 WWE King of the Ring winner “The Ruler” Oba Femi.