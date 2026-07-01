Viewership Numbers For 2026 WWE NXT Great American Bash PLE

According to WrestleNomics, the 2026 WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE), which aired on The CW on Sunday, attracted an average of 394,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.07 in the key 18-49 demographic.

These figures are lower than last week’s WWE NXT episode, which drew an average of 668,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same demographic. However, it’s important to note that the numbers are not directly comparable for several reasons. Firstly, the NXT Great American Bash aired on a different day and time slot.

Additionally, it was broadcast simultaneously with the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event.

There are no previous ratings for NXT PLEs to compare the show against. The most recent portion of a PLE to air on traditional TV with available numbers is the ESPN first-hour airing of WWE Backlash, which drew 998,000 viewers and posted a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Currently, there are no reported numbers for the Night of Champions ESPN simulcast.