John Cena Explains His Make-A-Wish Philosophy

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most Make-A-Wish wishes through the program, a commitment he has maintained since he started working with the organization.

Recently, Cena appeared on Netflix’s “The Pete Davidson Show”, where he discussed various topics, including the emotional preparation required to fulfill the wishes of the children involved in the Make-A-Wish program.

Cena said, “When you agree to something like that, you have to understand what you’re agreeing to right? When you agree to do that, you are signing up to be hope. Be the hope. Whatever hill you’re climbing, whatever discomfort you may have, you have to check at the threshold. You have to. If not, turn around. I think Make-A-Wish is a beautiful thing. I also don’t think it’s for everybody because it is very sensitive and it is very emotional.”

On his drive to fulfill the Make-A-Wish requests:

“We have a lot of superstars who are built to be the hope and we have some that can’t muster up the courage … the one thing I don’t ever want to do is for some kid to say, ‘You know, the one thing I really want to do is kick it with John Cena,’ and me go in there and not be the hope.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)