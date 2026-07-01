Pre-Trial Hearing Set In Case Surrounding Death Of Former WWE Talent

PWInsider.com reports that Michael Hogue, who is alleged to have shot and killed former WWE developmental talent Kevin Nikel in July 2025, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in his case on July 15 in Arkansas.

Nikel, who competed as Ivan Warsaw and Knuckles Madsen on the independent wrestling circuit, passed away on July 11, 2025. Hogue has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is reportedly Nikel’s ex-wife, Amanda Penny’s romantic partner. Penny and Nikel finalized their divorce just days before the shooting.

According to court records, Hogue claimed that he and Nikel engaged in an argument via text and social media before meeting to confront each other. Hogue asserts that Nikel pulled a gun, which resulted in a physical struggle during which the gun went off twice. Nikel was found by authorities and identified Hogue as his shooter before he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Penny was initially charged with first-degree murder as well; however, these charges were dropped in February. She is now charged with hindering apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another and possession of firearms. Penny was released on her own recognizance and ordered to avoid any contact with Nikel’s family, which likely includes her son.

She is required to report to The Victory Mission Bible Training Center in Arkansas, where she must participate in all aspects of the Center’s services, including counseling. If convicted, Hogue faces between 10 and 40 years’ imprisonment, while Penny could face up to 20 years’ imprisonment. Penny is scheduled for a court hearing via Zoom on July 28.

Nikel began his wrestling career in 2007 and worked matches for various promotions, including TSW, UWN, and Memphis Wrestling. He signed a WWE developmental contract in 2012 and 2013, working several NXT house shows under the name Knuckles Madsen. His last known match took place in July 2024.