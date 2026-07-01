Photo: New WWE SummerSlam Poster Revealed

WWE has officially announced that the 2026 SummerSlam premium live event will take place on Saturday, August 1st, and Sunday, August 2nd, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although the match card has not yet been finalized and the event is still a month away, excitement for SummerSlam is already building. A new promotional poster has been released featuring Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Champion, “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared an image of the official SummerSlam poster and even hyped the matchup between the two former Shield stablemates as being 14 years in the making.

Triple H wrote, “A main event 14 years in the making… The stakes can’t be any higher… The prize any more valuable. Roman Reigns…. Seth Rollins…. For the @WWE World Heavyweight Championship. #SummerSlam”

The World Heavyweight Championship Match will take place during the two-night premium live event, following Seth Rollins’ confrontation with Roman Reigns on RAW this past Monday night. WWE SummerSlam 2026 will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

You can check out the poster below.