Friday, July 3, 2026
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Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (7/3/2026)

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air internationally on Netflix and in the United States on the USA Network.

The taped show will begin at 8 PM ET at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In this episode, AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will defend his title against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo. Additionally, “The Queen” Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green will compete against Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. We will also hear from the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Sami Zayn.

Don’t forget to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.

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