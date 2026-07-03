Big E. Opens Up About New Day/WWE Issues, Talks Serious Surgery Risks

Big E. spoke with WWE personality Sam Roberts for an in-depth interview that was released this week.

The following are some of the highlights.

On issues with New Day’s initial babyface run in WWE: “A lot of the issues with our initial babyface run was that there was so much micromanagement to the point where certain producers, they would come out like, on your entrance, you need to clap here, skip here, move in this way. It’s just very hard to be free as a performer when you’re worried about all of the notes and all those little beats that you need to hit. Thankfully, by the time we turned heel, a lot of those reigns were finally taken off and we just got to do us. As soon as we got to be more creative and have more of a voice in the process, things just took off for us.”

On lifestyle changes if he underwent fusion surgery: “At one point, they were talking about screwing into my skull to put a halo. When my neck wasn’t initially healing in that 4 to 6 week period the way they wanted it to, a halo was on the table. Another doctor talked to me about the option of fusing my C1 and C2. He told me because of the fusion would be so high up, I wouldn’t have much rotation in my neck. So effectively, I would be disabled, I wouldn’t be able to drive. The idea of needing to be driven, I’m in my 30s still. Not being able to ever drive again because I don’t have enough rotation in my head, those things, I never fixated on them because of the medication and mindfulness.”