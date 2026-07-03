WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/30/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 592,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an 11.38% decline from the previous week’s average of 668,000 viewers and a 36.36% drop from the previous week’s rating of 0.11 in the same demographic. Additionally, this rating is the lowest for the show since the June 2nd episode, which also received a 0.07 rating. The total viewership is the lowest since the June 9th episode, which had 548,000 viewers.

Currently, WWE NXT averages a 0.084 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 596,000 viewers in 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.164 and 717,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by a singles match between Kelani Jordan and Tatum Paxley.