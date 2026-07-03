Backstage Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo Following WWE NXT Injury Angle

WWE ran an injury angle on Tuesday during NXT when Keanu Carver attacked El Hijo del Vikingo with a pipe. Carver was angry that EK Prosper was getting a shot at Vikingo’s AAA Latin American Championship while he was not.

Although the company had advertised the match between Vikingo and Prosper leading up to the show, it was not included in the WWE.com preview released just hours before the event.

According to PWInsider.com, Vikingo sustained an injury while preparing for his match. The report indicated that a decision was made to postpone the match until Vikingo could be properly evaluated. At this time, there is no information regarding the severity of the injury or whether Vikingo will miss any ring time. This news was also reported separately by Cory Hays of False Finish.

Vikingo has held the AAA Latin American Championship for 32 days, having defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the title at Noche de Los Grandes in May.