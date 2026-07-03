Booker T Explains Why John Cena Was Different

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including the 17-time World Champion, John Cena.

Booker T said, “John was one of my favorite students, one of my favorite guys I got a chance to work with and actually teach the game, all on the fly. Ot was never rehearsed. That’s why I love the way John Cena would sell things, because it had a real feel to it. It wasn’t the traditional way of taking a bump.”

On a memorable moment in the ring with Cena:

“I remember one time I gave him a thrust kick, bang! And he didn’t take a bump on it, he just melted into the freaking canvas. And I went, ‘Man, that was beautiful,’ because he made me look so good. He made that kick look so exquisite. As of late, when John Cena was having his retirement tour, I saw so much in those lessons I worked with John on, in the way he was working with the guys he’s on his way out with. And I went, ‘Wow, man, it really works. My Bookisms that I throw in there, they work.’ I find myself at this stage of my life living my best life, just getting to work with so many young kids. John Cena, man, he proved my methods work, he really did.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)