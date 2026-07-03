Friday, July 3, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (7/3/2026): Atlantic City, NJ.

By
Matt Boone
-

The road to WWE SummerSlam begins tonight, as the fallout from WWE Night of Champions continues.

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to air this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, a taped show from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 3 episode:

* AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo.
* Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, & Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, & Michin.
* Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid
* We’ll hear from Sami Zayn.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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