Ethan Page Reveals What Happened To His Custom WWE Championship

WWE star Ethan Page appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including the Canadian version of the NXT North American Title.

Page said, “Had nothing to do with me. It was presented to me. A fantastic idea, and there was a legitimate reveal to me before the event. I remember we were in Houston, Texas, because I remember it as a top five career day for me, it was like an eight-minute get to stand in the middle of the ring with a microphone; the flags are in there, the podium, I get to reveal the belt, it was awesome. It was a perfect town for it too, just what a dream scenario that was. But before the show I knew that they were customizing this belt because they had told me. But I had not seen anything, so I actually got like a whoa! Just personally, just for me. So I got to actually see it. I’m like, this is insane. After the experience, it really kicked in. Wait a second, I have a custom championship in the WWE, specifically for me. I don’t think anyone’s ever going to get that belt again. It’s literally hanging in my house. Don’t take it, WWE, please! I have no clue how it got there. I left it after I lost the championship. I left it at the Performance Center, but somehow it’s hanging up in my house.”

On if he spoke with Lance Storm after the belt came out:

“I did not.”

On comparisons to Storm:

“Which offends me. He got stickers. I got a legitimate custom championship in the WWE. That guy slapped on magnets. Brother put some stickers on some championships. I made the WWE bend the knee. That’s a lot different.”

On how many titles Storm had:

“I don’t know. I stopped counting. Well, first of all, I only need one championship that I would hold for a record amount of time, and a record amount of title defenses, more than anyone that’s ever held the championship. So, yes, he might have held many championships, but still have guys like Ultimo Dragon. That guy sucks too. This to me, look, you can have as many props as you’d like to boost your ego. It’s great. One championship is enough for me, and it’s what you make the championship. And I’ll say, while I was North American Champion, it was the most prestigious championship in all of WWE.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)