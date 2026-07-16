Ludwig Kaiser Files Motion To Dismiss Battery Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star and AAA wrestler Ludwig Kaiser (also known as Marcel Barthel and El Grande Americano) is facing a misdemeanor battery case.

According to PWInsider.com, Kaiser filed a motion on July 15th seeking the dismissal of the misdemeanor battery charge against him. He argues that he is immune from prosecution under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law. The case stems from an incident in which an individual, identified as Richard Reap, alleged that Kaiser assaulted him after Reap told him and his female companion to “please have some manners” due to their allegedly aggressive behavior in an elevator.

Reap claims in his complaint that following this verbal exchange, Kaiser punched him multiple times, pushed him to the ground, and threatened further violence. Kaiser turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him in May and was subsequently released on bail. The motion was filed ahead of the pre-trial hearing for the battery case.

Kaiser’s motion asserts that his actions were lawful self-defense and qualify for statutory immunity under state law. It states that on April 23rd, he and his companion were in an elevator at his Orlando apartment complex when Reap allegedly made hostile remarks, claiming to be offended by the couple “hugging” after exiting the elevator. The motion also claims that Reap made a derogatory comment about calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Kaiser’s girlfriend, who is of Mexican descent. Allegedly, Reap stated, “Have some respect before I call ICE on that *****.”

The motion asserts that Kaiser confronted Reap verbally over these comments but did not threaten or physically touch him. It continues by stating that Reap then approached Kaiser aggressively with raised hands, prompting Kaiser to push him away, fearing an imminent assault. Kaiser subsequently returned to the elevator, but Reap allegedly approached him again in a “threatening manner.” The filing claims that Kaiser pushed Reap away a second time before returning to the elevator with his companion. It also notes that Reap threw a soda bottle at Kaiser, who chose not to respond and instead pressed the button to close the elevator doors.

Kaiser’s legal team argues that he used non-deadly force and was lawfully present in the common area of his building, reasonably believing his actions were necessary to protect himself and his girlfriend from “imminent unlawful force.” The motion emphasizes that Florida law does not require an individual to retreat before defending themselves in such situations. Kaiser’s team is requesting that the court dismiss the battery charge, asserting that his use of force was legally justified and that he is immune from criminal prosecution under Florida law.

Kaiser last wrestled at AAA Noche de Los Grandes in May, where he defeated Chad Gable, the original El Grande Americano, in a Mask vs. Mask Match, allowing him to continue his role as El Grande Americano.