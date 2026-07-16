Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is scheduled to hold the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 18, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Updated betting odds have been released for four key matches, including the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, two important singles matches, and a major tag team contest. Fatal Influence is favored to defeat Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In one of the singles matches, Danhausen is heavily favored to win against JD McDonagh, while Lyra Valkyria is predicted to beat Bayley in the other singles match. In the tag team match, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are favored to triumph over GUNTHER and Sami Zayn.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (c) +140 vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) -180

Note: Opening odds were the champs -140 and the challengers +100. Current odds give the Fatal Influence a 64.3% probability of winning the belts.

Singles Match

Danhausen -4000 vs. The Judgment Day’s “The Irish Ace” JD McDonagh +1000

Note: The odds are unchanged from the opening odds. Current odds give Danhausen a 97.6% probability of winning the match.

Singles Match

Lyra Valkyria -450 vs. “The Role Model” Bayley +275

Note: Current odds give Valkyria an 81.8% probability of winning the match.

Tag Team Match

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes -500 vs. “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn +300

Note: Current odds give Punk/Rhodes an 83.3% probability of winning the match.