Former WWE NXT Talent Alexis Lete Joins The Challenge: Cutthroat

Paramount+ and MTV recently released the full cast list and a new trailer for Season 42 of The Challenge, titled Cutthroat. The upcoming season will feature former WWE NXT developmental wrestler Alexis Lete, also known as Lete.

Per the official press release, “A former WWE NXT performer and Miss Indiana USA 2020, Lete makes her Challenge debut and hopes to change her title of Runner-Up on Deal or No Deal Island to Challenge Champion.”

According to a report from PWMania.com, Alexis Lete joined the WWE Performance Center class in August 2022. However, she was released by WWE in September 2023 before making her official in-ring debut. Lete later stated that wrestling was not a good fit for her.

Additionally, “The Challenge: Cutthroat” is set to debut on Paramount+ on August 5th.