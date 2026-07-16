Ethan Page Reveals His Favorite WWE Meet-And-Greet Experience

WWE star Ethan Page appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” to discuss various topics, including his favorite meet-and-greet experience.

Page said, “Honestly, so I’ve been dying to get the footage of this, but at the last WrestleMania in Vegas, they had this cool experience where they trap you in this room, and they make you look like you’re standing in a glass box on the floor of WWE World. It’s this huge glowing case, and it looks like a video screen, so everyone assumes that what’s airing is pre-recorded, but while they’re just walking around, you’re interacting with people. So some guy’s walking by, and I go, ‘Hey, you in the Stone Cold T-shirt, I can smell your breath from back here.’ He’s like, ‘Wait, what?’ And he turns around, all of a sudden, now he’s having a conversation with Ethan Page on this giant billboard. I thought that was such an incredible experience for fans, but also me. I just did mic work for 60 minutes at one point, just nonstop, just back and forth, and creating a crowd, and then I see some guy standing off to the side, so I’ll pull him in, and someone wants to now cut a promo, so they’re grabbing the microphone and just going back and forth, and it was one of the most fun experiences I have ever, ever, ever had, and with fans. The best part about it all, nobody had to touch me, nobody had to be near me. I didn’t have to smell you. It was fantastic. Didn’t catch anything. I didn’t get sick. I would have stayed there all day. They had to kick me out.”

On if he was always comfortable on the mic even growing up:

“Oh, yeah, 100%. I mean, I anything to get in front of an audience, and then once I realized wrestling was the thing that I enjoyed doing in front of people. Me and my backyard wrestling buddies for the talent show at our school put on like a triple threat hardcore match on a mattress on the high school stage.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)