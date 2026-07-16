Layla Diggs Shares Injury Update After Missing WWE NXT Title Match

PWMania.com previously reported that Layla Diggs was scheduled to challenge ZARIA for the NXT Women’s North American Championship on Tuesday’s NXT. However, just one day before the event, General Manager Robert Stone announced that Diggs was not medically cleared to compete.

Diggs recently took to her Twitter (X) account to share that she is currently dealing with an injury to her left arm, posting a picture of herself in a sling. She expressed her determination to become a champion once she recovers from this setback and thanked her fans for their support.

Diggs wrote, “I’ll be back, and I’ll be champion. Thank you, guys, for all the love 🫶🏽 #wwenxt”

Diggs defeated Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Thea Hail in a Fatal 4-Way match to earn a shot at ZARIA’s title on the June 30th episode of NXT. However, due to Diggs’ unfortunate injury, ZARIA ended up defending the Women’s North American Championship against Dame, Rain, and EVOLVE Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons in a Fatal 4-Way match. ZARIA successfully retained her championship by pinning Lyons after delivering a Spear followed by an F-5.