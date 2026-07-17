Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, taking place next week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

In the show, TNA World Champion “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth will defend his title against KC Navarro.

Additionally, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Righteous Deletion Match. “The Face of the Franchise” Moose and “The Drifter” Elijah will also face AJ Francis and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian in a tag team match.

Furthermore, Elayna Black will compete against NXT’s Wendy Choo in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Title Tournament, while Jada Stone will battle Alisha Edwards in another first-round match of the same tournament. Additionally, Mustafa Ali, the TNA International Champion from Order 4, will hold a vote to determine the #1 contender for his title.

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