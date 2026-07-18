AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 7/15/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 786,000 viewers and posted a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 1.68% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 773,000 and a significant 25% rise from last week’s rating of 0.12 in the same demographic. It is important to note that these figures do not account for viewership on HBO Max. This rating in the key 18-49 demographic is the highest since the April 1 episode, which also posted a 0.15 rating. Dynamite reached that same number on the February 4 episode as well. Additionally, this week’s total viewership is the best since the July 24, 2024 episode, which also had 786,000 viewers.

Currently, AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.111 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 643,000 viewers in 2026. This compares to a rating of 0.166 and 620,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan competing against “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, comprised of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, in a trios match.