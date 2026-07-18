Backstage Update On Deonna Purrazzo’s Injury Recovery

ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo suffered an ankle injury during her match with Steph De Lander at the ROH television tapings on June 20 in Jacksonville, Florida.

While the severity of her injury has not been disclosed, Purrazzo shared a photo on social media a little over a week after the incident, showing her beginning her rehabilitation. In the photo, her right foot is bandaged, and she is not wearing a walking boot. She captioned the post “Day One” of her rehab process.

According to Fightful Select, Purrazzo is still in the process of rehabbing her injury and is not ready to return to the ring. It is currently unknown when she will be cleared to compete, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Purrazzo is the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Champion, having won the title at ROH Final Battle 2025 and holding it for 224 days so far. She has successfully defended the title six times since then.