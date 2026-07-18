Identities Of Andrade El Idolo’s Latest “Selfie Girls”

AEW star Andrade El Ídolo has been sharing selfies with various female fans over the past few weeks, and this week’s AEW programming continued that trend.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the female fan who appeared on Dynamite this past Wednesday is Ava Everett. She has recently been competing in intergender tag-team matches alongside “Ace of Space” Leon St. Giovanni on the Cosmic Cuties team. Everett originally debuted in professional wrestling as one of Anthony Greene’s Platinum Hunnies in CZW.

The report also mentioned that the woman featured in the boat vignettes on Collision is Rachel Ley, who competed at AEW Fairway to Hell in May. Ley confirmed her involvement by posting an image with El Ídolo on her Instagram, captioning it, “A hot new couple has just entered the villa!”