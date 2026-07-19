Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (7/22/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, set to take place at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the lineup, “Switchblade” Jay White from the Bang Bang Gang will face Clark Connors from The Dogs in a singles match. The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion — consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross — will defend their titles against Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a No Disqualification match. Additionally, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, will go face-to-face with Willow Nightingale.

Previously announced for the show, Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against Darby Allin. Furthermore, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, along with The Death Riders (“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley), will compete against Don Callis Family (“The Machine” Brian Cage, Hechicero, and Jake Doyle) in a trios match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday, 7/22!

No DQ, AEW Women's World Tag Team Title@MeganBayne/@Lena_Kross vs @SkyeByee/@TheJuliaHart

NEW Artist of STARDOM Champions The Triangle of Madness want more gold & no rules when Skye/Julia fight Divine Dominion THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/DG14cYKPVY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

This Wednesday, 7/22!

AEW Women's World Champion@Toxic_Thekla & @WillowWrestles Face-To-Face

DAYS ahead of their title match at #AEWRedemption, Thekla and Willow Nightingale will meet face-to-face LIVE on Dynamite, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/ViZzFrgpCW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026