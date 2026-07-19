Updated Lineup For AEW Redemption 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Redemption pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is scheduled for next weekend.

The Death Riders, comprised of “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, will face The Young Bucks, featuring Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson. Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title against Maya World, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will take on Chris Jericho in a No Holds Barred Match.

Also confirmed for the show are AEW World Tag Team Champions Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland) defending their titles against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC). Moreover, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Jet” Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family.

In addition, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion who is also a member of the Don Callis Family, will defend his title against ROH World Champion Bandido, while AEW National Champion Mark Davis will face Andrade El Ídolo in a title match.

Furthermore, Chris Jericho, known as “The Painmaker,” will compete against Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match. Fans can also look forward to a celebration of the Rougeau Wrestling Dynasty during the Redemption Buy-In Pre-Show.

To wrap up the event, Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla will defend her title against Willow Nightingale.

AEW Redemption 2026 will take place on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and will air live on PPV.

#AEWRedemption ppv

7e/4p, Next Sunday! 7/26@WillOspreay/@JonMoxley vs @YoungBucks

On #AEWCollision tonight, the Young Bucks challenged Ospreay & Mox to a tag team match at Redemption, and Mox & Ospreay accepted the fight! Don’t miss AEW Redemption NEXT SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/pZUH8ZhxdL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 19, 2026

#AEWRedemption ppv

7e/4p, Next Sunday, July 26!

TBS Championship@ShidaHikaru vs @MayaWorldd

After Shida’s postmatch attack on @amisylle was thwarted by Maya World, Maya will fight vs Shida for the TBS Title in Montreal at AEW Redemption, NEXT SUNDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/J5aHcV3tPV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 19, 2026