Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Doesn’t Have A Dream Match

AEW star and Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke with the Daily Star about various topics.

He mentioned that while he does think about matches that would be exciting for him, he is more interested in unexpected moments that arise during matches. He cited his experience competing against Blue Panther in CMLL as a notable example.

Castagnoli said, “I mean, a lot. To me, I never — you know, people ask me like, ‘What’s your dream match? What do you want to do next?’ To me, I’ve had like, looking back and talking to you, you mentioned certain parts of my career that I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah.’ It just reminds me of all the good and fun parts I’ve done.’ So, to me, I never think about a dream match or, ‘I really, really, really want to do this.’ I think like, ‘Oh, this would be cool,’ but the stuff that just happens, that’s the cool stuff. Like, I just wrestled Blue Panther last Friday which, he’s an absolute legend. And I was never thinking like, ‘Oh, I really want to do that.’ But then when that came up, I was like, ‘Hey, would you be available?’ ‘You want to do that?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course.’ So, it’s kind of taking whatever falls your way, enjoying that, and making it special. And to me, that has served me really well all through my career, and I’m just going to continue doing that.”

On the biggest thing he’s learned about himself:

“Probably to trust my instincts, and to just — I don’t want to say relax a little but kind of trust my instincts and just let things happen. If something is out of my control, because I guess I can be quite — I want everything to be perfect and that will absolutely never happen. And there’s certain things that I was stressed about that is just completely out of my hands. So, I think that is one of the biggest lessons to just enjoy the moment and don’t worry about what will happen, or what other people think in that regard of like. ‘Oh no!’ I just do my best and enjoy the moment.”

You can check out Castagnoli’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)