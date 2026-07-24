Friday, July 24, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 7/21/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 690,000 viewers and achieved a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a significant increase of 29.94% from the previous week’s average of 531,000 viewers and an impressive 79.99% rise from last week’s rating of 0.05 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the 18-49 demographic remains below the 0.12 rating recorded two weeks ago, while the total audience was slightly lower than the 691,000 viewers from that same episode.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.084 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 600,000 viewers for 2026. In comparison, during the same period in 2025, the show had a rating of 0.162 and 710,000 viewers.

The episode was headlined by WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo defending his title against Naraku in a Street Fight.

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