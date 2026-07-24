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Dragon Lee Calls Rey Mysterio His Dream Opponent

By
James Hetfield
-
Dragon Lee
Dragon Lee | WWE

WWE star Dragon Lee appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics including his childhood admiration for WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Lee said, “Of course, that’s what I’m saying. I would say I’m the envy of all my friends. I would say many wrestlers too. I teamed with Rey Mysterio; how many wrestlers don’t want to be in my shoes?”

On whether his dream WWE opponent is Rey Mysterio:

“Of course. Definitely, if you want to be the best, you have to wrestle with the best. I want that to happen one day, and I know it will, and I will be ready. I’m ready for that moment.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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