Report: AEW Offered Powerhouse Hobbs Massive Deal Before WWE Exit

Powerhouse Hobbs has officially departed All Elite Wrestling to join World Wrestling Entertainment, but new reporting indicates that AEW made an aggressive and lucrative effort to keep the former TNT Champion in the fold.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW President Tony Khan presented Hobbs with a contract offer that was far higher than expected—one that would have placed him among the promotion’s top earners.

While the exact terms of Hobbs’ new WWE deal remain unknown, Meltzer emphasized just how significant AEW’s counteroffer was.

“He got a great AEW offer to stay but I don’t know his WWE offer. The AEW offer was much higher than I would have expected. It would have been a number that I believe would have been higher than anyone but Chris Jericho earned in AEW’s first year in 2019.”

To put the offer into perspective, Meltzer compared it to contracts held by elite main-event talent across both companies. The report suggests AEW valued Hobbs at a level comparable to Bryan Danielson when he initially jumped from WWE to AEW—and potentially above what several established WWE stars were earning just a few years ago.

“It would be in line with what Bryan Danielson got to jump from WWE to AEW, maybe slightly less but in line. It would be more than guys the level Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were making four years ago (less than they are making now) and in the range of what a guy the level of Rollins were making around the same time.”

Despite the strong push from AEW, Hobbs ultimately chose to move on. The size of WWE’s investment, however, suggests meaningful plans are in place for the powerhouse.

“If WWE did offer him similar money, in theory it would guarantee a decent push.”

As part of his transition, Hobbs will undergo a rebrand. WWE filed to trademark the name “Royce Keys” on Tuesday, January 20, 2026—a name believed to hold personal significance, as Hobbs has a son named Royce. The 35-year-old exits AEW as a former TNT Champion and World Trios Champion, having been a homegrown pillar of the company since 2020.

With the WWE Royal Rumble taking place this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, speculation is already swirling that the newly named Royce Keys could make his debut as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.