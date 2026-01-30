AEW And Adult Swim Developing New Animated Project

A new AEW project appears to be in development with Adult Swim, signaling an expansion of the wrestling promotion’s partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery into the world of animation.

The news surfaced after writer and producer Nick Collins shared an update on his official LinkedIn page, revealing his involvement in an upcoming animated collaboration between All Elite Wrestling and Adult Swim.

“Excited to share that I’m writing and producing a new animated project with Adult Swim x All Elite Wrestling,” Collins wrote.

While the project remains untitled, Collins is reportedly writing the series based on a story developed alongside Micah Stahl. The update suggests that the animated production will feature characters drawn directly from AEW’s roster, potentially giving fans animated versions of familiar stars from Tony Khan’s promotion.

If confirmed, the project would represent a notable step in AEW’s broader content strategy, further leveraging its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery to branch beyond live wrestling and into scripted animation.

Collins’ involvement is particularly noteworthy given his recent background. Prior to joining Adult Swim, he worked for WWE from April 2025 through September 2025, spending six months inside the company’s creative department under the direction of Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. His transition from WWE creative to an AEW-centered animated project highlights the increasing crossover of behind-the-scenes talent within the wrestling industry.

AEW and Adult Swim have an established history of collaboration, with both brands operating under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella. Their most high-profile crossover came when Rick & Morty sponsored an episode of AEW Dynamite, complete with themed entrances and exclusive merchandise. The partnership was further strengthened with the “AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty” event held during San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2024.

While no release window or additional details have been announced, the project points to AEW continuing to explore creative avenues outside the ring—this time through animation—while deepening its ties with one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most recognizable brands.

More details are expected as the project moves forward.