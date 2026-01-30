AEW Collision Viewership And Rating Report For 1/24/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT drew an average of 253,000 viewers and a rating of 0.02 in the 18–49 key demographic.

This is down 6.64% from the previous week’s 271,000 viewers and 33.33% from the previous week’s 0.03 rating in the 18–49 key demographic. AEW Collision’s HBO Max viewership numbers have not been made publicly available.

The show was headlined by CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders defending his title against The Conglomeration’s Roderick Strong.