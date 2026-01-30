AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 1/21/2026

F4WOnline.com reports that last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS attracted an average of 498,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 5.32% from the previous week’s viewership of 526,000 and matches the previous week’s rating of 0.08 in the key demographic.

The total viewership for this episode is the second lowest for Dynamite since the show on December 3rd, while the rating is the second lowest ever for a regular Wednesday night episode of Dynamite.

Dynamite ranked #13 in the cable original programming ratings on Wednesday. The live broadcast on TBS competed directly with the NBA on ESPN and the NHL on TNT, which took the first and third spots in the rankings, respectively.

Additionally, last Wednesday’s show was simulcast on HBO Max, but viewership data for Dynamite on that platform is not publicly available.

The main event featured Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family facing Swerve Strickland in a singles match.