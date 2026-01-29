Harley Cameron Teases Saraya’s Next Move After Training Footage

Harley Cameron has weighed in on the growing buzz surrounding Saraya after footage surfaced showing Saraya back in the ring training.

With Saraya having not competed since October 2024—and no longer being under contract with AEW—fan speculation has ramped up regarding where and when she might resurface next in professional wrestling.

Appearing on TMZ Inside The Ring, Cameron revealed that she immediately reached out to Saraya after seeing the training footage, noting how impressive she looked.

“I literally messaged her. I was like, Hi. She looks great too. She looks like she doesn’t skip a beat. I’m so excited. I am. She’s closed lipped about what’s coming next. But I think that she obviously took some time away and everything. And I know she’s been doing some great things outside of the wrestling world and really been really busy. So when I saw her in the ring, I was like, I’m so excited for wherever she’s going to pop up.”

Cameron acknowledged that Saraya has remained private about her future plans but emphasized that the former champion appears refreshed and focused after time away from the industry.

She went on to express confidence that whatever Saraya chooses to do next, she will approach it with full commitment.

“I think she looks great. I think she’s definitely she’s at a point in her life where I think that whatever she does next, she’s going all in. So I’m really excited to see what that is.”

While Saraya has yet to publicly confirm a return date or destination, the renewed in-ring activity—and positive reactions from peers—have only fueled anticipation about her next chapter in professional wrestling.

For now, fans will have to wait and see where Saraya ultimately lands—but momentum around her comeback continues to build.