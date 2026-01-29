Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/31/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, scheduled to take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show will air live on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath (AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron), will defend their titles against the Sisters of Sin from the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue).

Additionally, Mark Briscoe, the AEW TNT Champion from The Conglomeration, will defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa.

Furthermore, Clark Connors will compete against Darby Allin in a singles match, and Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz will face CRU (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) in a tag team match.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.