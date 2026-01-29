Tommaso Ciampa Has Officially Signed With AEW

Former WWE star Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of “Dynamite.” Ciampa confronted AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe after Briscoe successfully defended his title against El Clon.

Following the match, Briscoe announced an open challenge for “AEW Collision,” at which point Ciampa made his appearance.

It was later confirmed that a championship match between Ciampa and Briscoe is scheduled for this week’s episode of “Collision.”

Shortly after this segment, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to his Twitter (X) account to announce that Ciampa is officially signed to the company.

Khan wrote, “He arrived on #AEWDynamite tonight to answer Mark Briscoe’s TNT Title Open Challenge for #AEWCollision this Saturday, and now it’s official:

Tommaso Ciampa is ALL ELITE!”

Ciampa has had an impressive 11-year career in WWE, during which he became a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and an NXT Tag Team Champion. He officially left the company earlier this week when his contract expired without a renewal or new agreement. Recently, his profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website.