Tommaso Ciampa Comments On His AEW Signing

Former WWE star Tommaso Ciampa made his debut in AEW on this week’s Dynamite, just one day after his profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE.com.

He confronted AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, who had declared an open challenge for the title on Collision, and that match has now been officially confirmed.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced that Ciampa is officially signed with the company and received the traditional “All Elite” graphic.

After Dynamite, Ciampa appeared in a backstage video. Though he spoke only a few words, they made a strong impact. Following his promo, Ciampa pushed the chair down and walked out of the frame.

Ciampa said, “Tonight, Tommaso Ciampa became All Elite. On Collision, I become the new TNT Champion. The Psycho Killer is alive!”