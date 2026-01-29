First Match Announced For AEW Grand Slam: Australia

During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Schiavone announced in an in-ring segment that Kenny Omega, Andrade El Idolo, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page will be competing in a Contender’s Series.

The series will determine which two men will face off in an AEW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match at Grand Slam Australia.

The winner of the #1 Contender’s Match will go on to challenge MJF for the title at AEW Revolution in March. MJF has held the AEW World Championship since December 27, 2025, when he won the title from Samoa Joe in a four-way match that also included Page and Strickland. He most recently defended the title against Bandido on the January 14 episode of Dynamite.

AEW Grand Slam Australia is scheduled for Saturday, February 14, and will take place in Sydney.

The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max, taking the place of that week’s Collision.