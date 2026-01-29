Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/4/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Pearl Theater at the Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the ring, AEW World Champion MJF will face Brody King in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match.

Additionally, The Demand’s AEW National Champion Ricochet will defend his title against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry from Jurassic Express.

Lastly, Andrade El Idolo, representing the Don Callis Family, will compete against “The Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega, in a singles match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.