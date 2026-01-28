MJF Issues Warning To Fans In Deleted Post

Over the weekend, video footage of a ringside fan verbally harassing Roxanne Perez during Saturday Night’s Main Event circulated widely on social media, sparking renewed discussion about fan behavior at live wrestling events.

Amid the backlash and debate, MJF appeared to weigh in on the situation with a post shared to Twitter/X. While MJF did not reference Perez directly, his message addressed the broader issue of fans crossing the line with performers.

“I’m seeing a lot of talk about wrestling fans yelling at wrestlers and being disrespectful. I’d like it to be known if you say mean things to me I’ll sue you. Don’t be mean to me at a pro wrestling show. It’s not the time or place for you to speak up or be loud. Thank you.”

True to form, the post carried MJF’s trademark blend of sarcasm and provocation. However, the AEW World Champion later deleted the message, leaving fans to speculate whether the comment was meant as satire, a genuine warning, or a mix of both.

The incident has reignited ongoing conversations within the wrestling community about audience conduct, performer boundaries, and where the line should be drawn between vocal fan engagement and outright disrespect at live events.

As of now, neither Perez nor WWE has publicly commented further on the matter.